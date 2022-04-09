Left Menu

One pitcher of holy water fetches Rs 1.3 lakh in Bhubaneswar

It is believed that bathing in the holy water helps resolve fertility problems among devotees.The auction was conducted by Bodu Nijog, a group of servitors of Lord Lingaraj temple. Purchasers of the first pitcher said their family was prepared to go up to Rs 2.5 lakh to buy the Marichi Kunda holy water.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-04-2022 14:26 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 14:26 IST
One pitcher of holy water fetches Rs 1.3 lakh in Bhubaneswar

Some may call it a superstition, some may see it as a business opportunity, the day's first pitcher of holy water drawn from famous Marichi `Kunda' (pond) located in the Mukteswar Temple here, fetched Rs 1.30 lakh, in an auction conducted on the eve of Lord Lingaraj’s annual Rukuna Ratha festival here.

The auction for the holy water was held on Friday night near the Marichi Kunda. It is believed that bathing in the holy water helps resolve fertility problems among devotees.

The auction was conducted by Bodu Nijog, a group of servitors of Lord Lingaraj temple. A couple from Baramunda area in Bhubaneswar offered the highest price and they received the first pitcher of water by paying Rs 1.30 lakh while the base price was just Rs 25,000.

Similarly, the second pitcher of water was auctioned for Rs 47,000 against the base price of Rs 16,000 while the third pitcher fetched Rs 13,000.

After the first three couples received the holy water, the Badu Nijog distributed other pitchers among poor couples without making any demands. The water auction process which has been going on since a long time, could not be held for last two years due to COVID-19 pandemic, said a servitor. Purchasers of the first pitcher said their family was prepared to go up to Rs 2.5 lakh to buy the Marichi Kunda holy water. “There is no such scientific reason behind this belief in this water. We do not believe that bathing with a pitcher of water will enhance fertility in human beings. At the same time, I also do not deny that the water might have some (other) medicinal properties as the Marichi Kunda is surrounded by many Ashoka trees, the roots of which end in the tank,” said Dr Santosh Mishra, an eminent gynecologist.

Dr Mishra said people believe that Mother Sita conceived twins-Lav and Kush, after staying some time at Ashoka Vatika, a garden of Ashoka trees in Lanka by Demon King Ravana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline, HC

Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline,...

 India
4
Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022