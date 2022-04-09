Left Menu

Illegal structure bulldozed in Budaun

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-04-2022 16:49 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 16:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An illegal construction built over a government school land here was bulldozed by the district administration on Saturday.

“Some land belonging to a government school in Rafatpur village under Jarifnagar Police Station was encroached upon. It was cleared after it was found to be illegal,” Revenue Official Jitendra Kumar told PTI.

“A prior notice was issued regarding the encroachment earlier,” he said.

The structure was removed using bulldozers in presence of local police and officials from the district revenue department.

The action is one of the several similar anti-encroachment drives the state has taken since the assembly election.

