Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale jolted the areas of Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand on Saturday evening at 4.52 pm, informed the National Centre for Seismology.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.1, Occurred on 09-04-2022, 16:52:36 IST, Lat: 30.92 & Long: 78.21, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 30km NW of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, India," tweeted NCS. More details are awaited. (ANI)
