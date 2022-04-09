Crane breakdown throws Delhi-Gurugram traffic in disarray

Commuters on Saturday suffered a nightmare traffic jam coming from Gurugram to Delhi on National Highway-48 which was throttled by a crane breakdown.

A hydraulic crane broke down near Mahipalpur blocking two of the four-lane road causing the traffic jam, police said.

Rahul Singh, a mechanical engineer by profession, said that the traffic was much heavier than usual. “It took me around two hours to reach Mahipalpur from Honda Chowk in Gurgaon. The traffic was very heavy on the stretch. Just hoping that I would reach home on time,” he said. Several commuters wrote about their woes on Twitter to inform the authorities about the situation on the ground. “Can’t believe the traffic in Delhi today … Do they not know it’s Saturday? It’s absolutely insane how this city can be productive if it takes over 2 hours from Gurgaon to GK,” wrote one of them.

Another commuter wrote on his wall, “From Delhi-Gurgaon border (Rajokri border) till Mahipalpur flyover there is never ending traffic jam daily for over about 2-3 months. alongwith traffic jam, people get free unlimited dust and pollution.” “Health, time, money ... Loss of everything. Can anybody solve this?” PTI NIT VN VN

