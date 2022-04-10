Left Menu

1 killed in landslide in Assam's Haflong

PTI | Haflong | Updated: 10-04-2022 18:05 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 18:02 IST
1 killed in landslide in Assam's Haflong
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A construction worker was killed in a landslide in Dima Hasao district of Assam on Sunday, officials said.

The worker was engaged at a construction site in Kana Basti near Vivekananda School in Haflong where a massive landslide happened around 12 pm, they said.

''Police, District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and medical assistance rushed to the spot and the body was recovered at 2.50 pm,'' an official said.

The deceased was identified as Ala Uddin (43), a native Karimganj district. The body was sent to Haflong Civil Hospital for autopsy, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global
4
Researchers find effective way to support learning, keep kids engaged longer

Researchers find effective way to support learning, keep kids engaged longer...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022