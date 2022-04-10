Left Menu

Anchor bank to give loans for women self-help groups: K'taka CM

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-04-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 20:47 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said an anchor bank in the public sector would be linked to provide bank loan to women self-help groups (SHGs).

''An anchor bank in the public sector will be linked to provide bank loan to SHGs. About 3.9 lakh women will benefit from the Rs 500-crore programme to provide financial assistance for the SHGs,'' said Bommai.

Speaking at a programme after participating in the Sri Seetha Rama Kalyanotsavam at Harapanahalli, Bommai said women should be stakeholders in economic development. He said a novel programme to increase the income of women and in turn raise the gross domestic product of the State has been formulated.

The Chief Minister said the State government is functioning with the spirit of delivering governance at the doorstep of the people, putting an end to the system of people going around for various services.

Revenue documents are being delivered at the doorstep of the citizens, thus heralding a new revolution in the Revenue Department, he said.

Bommai told the gathering that all the budget programmes would be implemented in a time-bound manner and the work orders for the programmes issued before April-end. Implementation of the programmes would start by next month, he added.

