Hot weather conditions prevail in Haryana, Punjab

Hot weather conditions prevailed in Haryana and Punjab on Sunday with the maximum temperature settling above the 40-degree mark in most parts of the two states.

In Haryana, sizzling heat swept across Gurugram as the mercury settled at 43.8 degrees Celsius, according to a report of the Meteorological Department here.

Narnaul also experienced sweltering heat recording a high of 43.6 degrees Celsius.

Hisar recorded a high of 42.5 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 42.4 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 41.9 degrees Celsius, Ambala 40.6 degrees Celsius and Sirsa 43.2 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Bathinda recorded a maximum temperature of 42.4 degrees Celsius.

The mercury settled at 40.5 degrees Celsius in Amritsar and at 40.7 degrees Celsius in Ludhiana.

Patiala recorded a high of 41.8 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature in Jalandhar settled at 40.3 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 40.1 degrees Celsius.

Notably, over the past few days, the maximum temperatures in the two states and Chandigarh have been hovering above normal limits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)