NBCC to construct boundary walls to protect defence lands

State-owned NBCC (India) Ltd has received work orders to protect defence lands, mainly by constructing boundary walls.

The work orders have been awarded to the company by the Directorate General Defence Estates (DGDE), according to a company statement on Monday.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Satyam Mohan, Dy. Asst. DG (Lands) of DGDE and Pradeep Sharma, Chief General Manager (Engg), NBCC in the presence of Director General, Defence Estates, New Delhi.

A company spokesperson said the scope of works includes construction of boundary walls and pillars at defence lands across the country.

Senior officials from both the organisations were present during the MoU signing.

The company being a major implementing agency of the Union government has successfully completed several infrastructural development works such as border fencing and PMGSY roads, among others.

NBCC is into Project Management Consultancy (PMC) and real estate businesses.

