K'taka comes up with State Heatwave Action Plan

The plan is in conformity with the revised heat wave preparedness guidelines prepared by the National Disaster Management Authority, which was issued in 2019, KSDMA Commissioner Manoj Rajan said. According to him, the action plan has six chapters that deals with definition, vulnerability, impacts, preparedness and mitigation measures, roles and responsibility of various departments, and the dos and donts for heat wave.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-04-2022 19:58 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 19:58 IST
With summer setting in, the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), in association with the State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), has come up with a State Heatwave Action Plan for 2022. The plan is in conformity with the revised heat wave preparedness guidelines prepared by the National Disaster Management Authority, which was issued in 2019, KSDMA Commissioner Manoj Rajan said. The plan has been updated on region-specific dos and don'ts and also sets out medium and long heat wave risk reduction measures based on the global best practices, he added. ''The plan has been shared with all Deputy Commissioners and other stakeholders. The plan unambiguously sets out roles and responsibility of each department and other stakeholders. The action plan aims to provide a framework for implementing heat response activities in a coordinated manner,'' Rajan said in a statement. According to him, the action plan has six chapters that deals with definition, vulnerability, impacts, preparedness and mitigation measures, roles and responsibility of various departments, and the dos and don'ts for heat wave. The district administration has been asked to ensure hospitals and other strategic locations are stocked up with oral rehydration solutions and appropriate medicines to effectively respond to any heat wave-related illness, Rajan said. The government is ensuring water availability at strategic places such as markets and places of large public gathering through government agencies and also by involving non-governmental organisations. Bus stands and other community buildings are identified as cooling places, Rajan said, adding special measures would be taken to ensure clean drinking water for animals. The heat wave situation is being reviewed in the Weather Watch Committee headed by the Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner and necessary instructions are given to the Deputy Commissioners on the prevailing and forecasted temperature, he said.

