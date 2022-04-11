Heatwave spell in Delhi peaks before easing, mercury rises to 42.6 deg C

Bearing the brunt of a stifling heatwave, Delhi on Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 42.6 degrees Celsius, the highest in April in five years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

It is also the first time in 72 years that Delhi has recorded such a high temperature in the first half of April.

The capital has recorded five heatwave days so far in April this year. It had recorded six such days in April 2017, the IMD data showed.

Cloudy conditions will bring slight relief from the searing heat on Tuesday.

However, a 'yellow' alert for a heatwave in parts of the city is still in place, the IMD said.

The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings -- green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).

The Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for the city, recorded a maximum temperature of 42.6 degrees Celsius, seven notches above normal.

The capital had recorded a maximum temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius on April 21, 2017. The all-time high maximum temperature for the month was 45.6 degrees Celsius on April 29, 1941.

The Sports Complex weather station was the hottest place in the city with a maximum temperature of 44.1 degrees Celsius.

Ridge, Ayanagar, Mungeshpur, Najafgarh and Pitampura recorded a maximum temperature of 43.8 degrees Celsius, 43.4 degrees Celsius, 43.4 degrees Celsius, 43.5 degrees Celsius and 43.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

For the plains, a 'heatwave' is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A 'severe heatwave' is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.

Parts of the national capital have been reeling under a heatwave since last week with maximum temperatures hovering above 40 degrees Celsius.

IMD officials said a prolonged dry spell has led to ''severe'' hot weather conditions in northwest India.

The weather department said northwest India and adjoining parts of central India are predicted to see more intense and frequent heatwave conditions in April.

