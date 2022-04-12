Centre's 'Svanidhi se Samriddhi' programme expanded to cover 126 more cities

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) launched the ''Svanidhi se Samriddhi'' programme in 126 additional cities across 14 states and Union territories on Tuesday, according to an official statement.

The ministry said ''Svanidhi se Samriddhi'', an additional programme of PM Svanidhi, was launched on January 4 last year in 125 cities under the first phase, covering around 35 lakh street vendors and their families.

The statement said 28 lakh street vendors and their families will be covered after the expansion of the scheme.

''Considering the success of Phase I, the ministry launched the programme expansion to additional 126 cities with an aim to cover 28 lakh street vendors and their families, with a total target of 20 lakh scheme sanctions for FY 2022-23. The remaining cities would be gradually added to the programme,'' it said.

MoHUA has been implementing Prime Minister Street Vendors Atmanirbhar Nidhi (PM Svanidhi), a central sector scheme, since June 1, 2020.

The scheme aims at providing an affordable working capital loan to street vendors and has successfully crossed the 30-lakh mark, the statement said.

As envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the scheme aims at not only extending loans to street vendors, but also aims for their holistic development and economic uplift, the ministry said.

Keeping this in mind, the ''Svanidhi se Samriddhi'' programme was started to provide social security benefits to street vendors for their holistic development and socio-economic uplift, it said.

At an event, Secretary in the ministry Manoj Joshi said in one year since its implementation, despite the challenges posed due to COVID-19 in 2020-21, the programme was successful in providing social security benefits to the street vendors' families, thereby protecting them from any risks and vulnerabilities of life and livelihoods.

