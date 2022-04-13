Orange alert in Idukki district amidst heavy rain in Kerala
- Country:
- India
The Central Meteorological Department (CMD) on Wednesday issued an orange alert in Idukki district of Kerala amidst heavy rain in the State.
The CMD predicts very heavy rainfall of 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in 24 hours in the district.
The State has been receiving moderate to heavy rainfall in various parts over the last one week or so.
The CMD predicts heavy rains due to the impact of a cyclone which formed off the southern coast of Tamil Nadu.
The summer showers would be accompanied by thunderstorm and strong winds which would prove dangerous, the department said and advised the public to be extra-vigilant, especially in areas prone to flooding and landslides.
Orange alert is issued when the weather condition is marked by strong winds and heavy rains.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- State
- Kerala
- The Central Meteorological Department
- Tamil Nadu
- Idukki
ALSO READ
Delhi: Odisha CM to raise state-related issues in meet with Centre today
Over 16.05 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with States, UTs: Centre
U.S. trial begins for member of Islamic State 'Beatles' cell
Gulf states plan Yemen talks without Houthi rebels present
BIMSTEC member states must collectively combat terrorism, violent extremism: Jaishankar