Complete work on Bharat Vandana Park before Aug 15 next year: Delhi LG

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 16:54 IST
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. [File Photo/ANI] Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday reviewed the progress of work on the Bharat Vandana Park coming up in Dwarka and advised officials to ''expeditiously complete'' it before August 15 next year.

The park -- a flagship project of the Delhi Development Authority -- is being developed in the sub-city. It will be spread over 220 acres and will be a major tourist attraction as it will have replicas of important monuments from different states, an eco-forest zone and lakes.

He also asked vice chairman, DDA, to ''closely involve respective state governments while finalising, designing and constructing the mini-India monuments'' that will represent different states in the park.

Baijal's made the remarks after he chaired a meeting on Wednesday with DDA vice-chairman, managing director of the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) among others to review the progress of work on the iconic park, a senior official said.

He advised NBCC officials to ensure that works related to waterbodies, landscape, park development, external sewerage, storm and rainwater harvesting is completed before the onset of monsoon.

Baijal emphasised on drawing up a ''prospective traffic management plan'' for the project, keeping in mind expected footfall and the number of visitors the park will attract in the long run, once completed. He advised DDA and NBCC officials to expeditiously complete the works before August 15, 2023 so that the park could be dedicated to the nation, as a befitting icon in conjunction with the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of it's people, culture and achievements.

Last August, Baijal had directed officials to ''strictly adhere'' to timelines laid down for the park.

