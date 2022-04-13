Left Menu

PM Modi to inaugurate super-speciality hospital in Gujarat's Bhuj on Friday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2022 20:16 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 20:15 IST
PM Modi to inaugurate super-speciality hospital in Gujarat's Bhuj on Friday
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the K K Patel Super Speciality Hospital at Bhuj in Gujarat to the nation on April 15 via video-conferencing, the PMO said on Wednesday.

The hospital has been built by Shree Kutchi Leva Patel Samaj, Bhuj.

The 200-bed hospital is the first charitable super-speciality hospital in Kutch, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

It will provide super-speciality services such as interventional cardiology (cathlab), cardiothoracic surgery, radiation oncology, medical oncology, surgical oncology, nephrology, urology, nuclear medicine, neuro surgery, joint replacement and other supportive services like laboratory and radiology, the PMO said.

The hospital makes medical super-speciality services easily accessible for the people of the region at an affordable price, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
2
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
3
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
4
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022