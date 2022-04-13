PM Modi to inaugurate super-speciality hospital in Gujarat's Bhuj on Friday
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the K K Patel Super Speciality Hospital at Bhuj in Gujarat to the nation on April 15 via video-conferencing, the PMO said on Wednesday.
The hospital has been built by Shree Kutchi Leva Patel Samaj, Bhuj.
The 200-bed hospital is the first charitable super-speciality hospital in Kutch, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.
It will provide super-speciality services such as interventional cardiology (cathlab), cardiothoracic surgery, radiation oncology, medical oncology, surgical oncology, nephrology, urology, nuclear medicine, neuro surgery, joint replacement and other supportive services like laboratory and radiology, the PMO said.
The hospital makes medical super-speciality services easily accessible for the people of the region at an affordable price, it added.
