Sweltering heat in Odisha, 44.2°C in Subarnapur

Parts of Odisha wilted under the scorching sun on Thursday as at least 16 places recorded maximum temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

Subarnapur town registered 44.2 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature of the season so far. Bolangir sizzled at 42.8 degrees, followed by 42.5 in Baripada in Mayurbhanj district and 42.2 in Jharsuguda, it said.

The mercury level was four notches above normal in Balasore to settle at 40 degrees. Bhubaneswar recorded a maximum of 37.7 degrees Celsius, while it was 38.7 in Cuttack, according to a weather bulletin.

There was moderate rainfall of 40 mm in Nayagarh, it said, adding that thunderstorms with a wind speed of 30-40 kmph are very likely at many places over the next 24 hours.

The Met office forecast that there would be no significant change in maximum temperatures in the next five days.

The mercury level is expected to be above 40 degrees Celsius at many places in the interior parts of Odisha during the next two days.

It advised people to take precautionary measures for the hot weather condition while going outside between noon and 3 pm.

