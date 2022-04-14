Hot weather conditions prevail in most parts of Haryana, Punjab

Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-04-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 23:11 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Hot weather conditions prevailed in many parts of Haryana and Punjab on Thursday, with day-temperatures hovering above normal limits and common capital Chandigarh recording a high of 39.9 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Gurugram recorded a maximum temperature of 41.7 degrees Celsius, Hisar 41.3 degrees Celsius, Sirsa 40.9 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 40.2 degrees Celsius, Ambala 39.2 degrees Celsius, and Bhiwani 39.9 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department.

In Punjab, light showers were reported in a few parts in the evening.

Bathinda recorded a maximum temperature of 40.8 degrees Celsius, Amritsar 38.4 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 39.4 degrees Celsius, Patiala 40.2 degrees Celsius and Jalandhar 38.6 degrees Celsius.

Hot weather conditions are likely to continue in the two states over the next few days, the Met office said.

Strong surface winds with a speed of 20-30 kmph are likely to prevail over south Punjab until Friday, it added.

