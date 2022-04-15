Odd News Roundup: April Fools! San Francisco police pull over driverless car
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. April Fools! San Francisco police pull over driverless car San Francisco police were left scratching their heads after they pulled over a car earlier this month for driving without headlights at night and found no one inside.
San Francisco police were left scratching their heads after they pulled over a car earlier this month for driving without headlights at night and found no one inside. In what otherwise would have been a great April Fools' Day joke, San Francisco police officers pulled over a driverless car operated by General Motor Co's Cruise unit on April 1 and found no one behind the wheel. The resulting video footage has gone viral online.
