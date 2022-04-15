Left Menu

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-04-2022 14:31 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 14:28 IST
Moderate intensity quake hits Odisha’s Nayagarh district
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
An earthquake of moderate intensity hit Daspalla town in Odisha's Nayagarh district on Friday, officials said.

Sources in Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) office said the earthquake was of 3.5 magnitude quake.

The National Centre of Seismology said the epicentre of the 3.5 magnitude was at a depth of 10 kilometre in Ganjam district and was felt at 11.19 am.

There was also no report of any loss of life or damage to property, a district official said.

Last month, a moderate earthquake of 3.5 magnitude had hit Kalahandi and Nabarangpur districts of Odisha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

