2 dead as motorcycle hits man in Mayurbhanj

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 15-04-2022 15:13 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 15:10 IST
Two people were killed and another person injured when a speeding motorcycle rammed into a pedestrian in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Friday, police said.

The accident happened near Raipada village in Thakurmunda block, they said.

Giridhari Karju, 60, was on his way home after collecting Mahua flowers from a forest when Aju Mohanta, 30, hit him with his bike, they said.

The two died on the spot, while the pillion rider was admitted to the community health centre, inspector Premada Naik said.

