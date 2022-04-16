Maha: Woman dies of electrocution at factory in Nagpur district

A 35-year-old died of electrocution while operating a machine at a manufacturing unit in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Umrer area, around 50 km from the district headquarters, on Thursday, an official said.

Kavita Ravindra Nagpure, a resident of Gangapur, was electrocuted while operating a machine to pack stainless steel scrubbers at the manufacturing unit of Polaris Manufacturers Pvt Ltd, he said.

Two employees came in contact with a live wire, while one of them received a big jolt, Nagpure fell unconscious and was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead, the official said.

A case of accidental death has been registered in this regard, he added.

