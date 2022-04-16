Scoreboard: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan b Stoinis 13 Rohit Sharma c de Kock b Avesh Khan 6 Dewald Brevis c Deepak Hooda b Avesh Khan 31 Suryakumar Yadav c K Gowtham b Ravi Bishnoi 37 Tilak Varma b Holder 26 Kieron Pollard c Stoinis b Chameera 25 Fabian Allen c Chameera b Avesh Khan 8 Jaydev Unadkat run out 14 Murugan Ashwin run out 6 Jasprit Bumrah not out 0 Tymal Mills not out 0 Extras: 15 (lb-6, w-9) 15 Total: 181/9 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 16-1, 57-2, 57-3, 121-4, 127-5, 153-6, 175-7, 181-8, 181-9 Bowling: Jason Holder 4-0-34-1, Dushmantha Chameera 4-0-48-1, Avesh Khan 4-0-30-3, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-34-1, Marcus Stoinis 2-0-13-1, Krunal Pandya 2-0-16-0.

