Scoreboard: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants
- Country:
- India
Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan b Stoinis 13 Rohit Sharma c de Kock b Avesh Khan 6 Dewald Brevis c Deepak Hooda b Avesh Khan 31 Suryakumar Yadav c K Gowtham b Ravi Bishnoi 37 Tilak Varma b Holder 26 Kieron Pollard c Stoinis b Chameera 25 Fabian Allen c Chameera b Avesh Khan 8 Jaydev Unadkat run out 14 Murugan Ashwin run out 6 Jasprit Bumrah not out 0 Tymal Mills not out 0 Extras: 15 (lb-6, w-9) 15 Total: 181/9 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 16-1, 57-2, 57-3, 121-4, 127-5, 153-6, 175-7, 181-8, 181-9 Bowling: Jason Holder 4-0-34-1, Dushmantha Chameera 4-0-48-1, Avesh Khan 4-0-30-3, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-34-1, Marcus Stoinis 2-0-13-1, Krunal Pandya 2-0-16-0.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
IPL 2022: CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja feels team needs to practice with wet ball
After Nupur Sanon, Gayatri Bhardwaj comes on board for Ravi Teja's film 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'
Governor Ravi pleasant to associate with, but excessive delay in NEET decision not correct: CM Stalin
Our relationship with Governor R N Ravi good, but there is excessive delay in his decision-making on NEET issue, that's not correct: Stalin.
PMLA case linked to redevelopment project: Charge sheet filed against bizman Pravin Raut