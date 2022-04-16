Left Menu

Gold concealed in burkha seized by Customs in Mangaluru airport

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 16-04-2022 21:09 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 21:09 IST
Gold concealed in burkha seized by Customs in Mangaluru airport
  • Country:
  • India

Customs officials at Mangaluru International Airport in the city confiscated gold worth Rs 5.34 lakh that was being illegally transported by concealing it in the buttons of a burkha, sources said on Saturday.

According to the Customs officials, the accused woman arrived from Dubai to the city on April 15 evening.

In total, 100 gm of gold of 24 carat purity was smuggled in the form of small ring-shaped circular split washer type objects concealed inside the press buttons of the burkha.

Further investigation is being carried out by the Customs authorities, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

 Taiwan
2
10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

 India
3
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia
4
Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022