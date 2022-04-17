Left Menu

Major fire at chemical factory in Sonipat, about 50 fire tenders pressed into service

About 50 fire tenders, many among them summoned from Sonipat and neighbouring Haryana districts as well as from Delhi are trying to bring the flames under control, he said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-04-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 21:39 IST
Major fire at chemical factory in Sonipat, about 50 fire tenders pressed into service
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A major fire broke out on Sunday at a chemical factory in the Kundli industrial area of Haryana's Sonipat district, a police official said.

He said about 50 fire tenders, many of them from neighbouring Delhi, were pressed into the service to douse the flames.

Methanol and some other chemicals were kept in the factory, the police official from Sonipat told PTI over the phone.

He, however, said no one is stated to be trapped inside the factory complex. ''About 50 fire tenders, many among them summoned from Sonipat and neighbouring Haryana districts as well as from Delhi are trying to bring the flames under control,'' he said. The cause of the fire is not immediately known, though a short-circuit may be the reason, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghanistan
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest crewed space mission; Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid

Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest crewed space mission; Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid

Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest...

 Global
4
Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022