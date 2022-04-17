Noida is UP's crown like Kashmir is India's: Minister Nand Gopal

Noida is Uttar Pradesh's crown like Kashmir is India's crown, state cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' said on Sunday, as he inaugurated development projects worth over Rs 100 crore for the public here.

Gupta, the industrial development minister, was here to participate in the 46th foundation day of the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA). BJP leaders Mahesh Sharma and Pankaj Singh also joined him in the programme along with Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari, Principal General Manager Rajeev Tyagi, among others.

"The way Kashmir, which is called as paradise on earth, is a crown for India similarly, Noida is Uttar Pradesh's crown. Today, projects worth around Rs 108 crore have been inaugurated and foundation stone laid for several project," the minister said.

"Everbody in the state feels a pro-industry environment has been created under chief minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership. UP is the best destination for industries and investment," he said.

Gupta said Noida has good infrastructure for industries and investment and now focus is on improving the situation even more.

Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari tweeted that altogether 81 development projects were dedicated to the people on Sunday – 37 of them inaugurated and foundation stones laid for 44 of them.

Principal GM Rajeev Tyagi said the development projects included works and repairs on roads, pathways, drainages, public toilets, baraat ghar, green cover, among others.

"The projects inaugurated by the minister mainly included the newly constructed cow shelter site near Shani Mandir in front of Sector-14A and the newly constructed Noida entrance near Kalindi Kunj," Tyagi said.

The cow shelter has been constructed at a cost of Rs 6.99 crore in 13.12 acres of land with a capacity to house 1,000 cows, while the construction of the Noida entrance sign cost Rs 3.23 crore, he added.

