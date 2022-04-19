Left Menu

Sunny morning in Delhi, hot day ahead

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2022 10:03 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
It was a sunny morning in the national capital on Tuesday with the minimum temperature settling at 23.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, the Met office said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the day's maximum temperature is likely to hover around 42 degrees Celsius. Delhi has recorded seven heatwave days so far, the IMD official said.

However, some respite is likely as the weather office has forecast thunderstorms and light rain in parts of the city between April 19 and April 22.

''There are chances of dust storms and thunderstorms in the city on April 20 and 21,'' Mahesh Palawat, vice president, meteorology, SkymetWeather said.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) around 9 am was 301 (very poor), according to data recorded by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

