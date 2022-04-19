Indian Coast Guard to get three more pollution control vessels to enhance capabilities

As a marine pollution control response, three more pollution control vessels (PCVs) will be added to the Indian Coast Guard's (ICG) fleet, Union Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 8th National Pollution Response Exercise currently taking place in Goa, Kumar said that India is also willing to help friendly countries in upgrading their capabilities.

Around 19 friendly countries are participating in the exercise.

The Union government is continuously trying to upgrade the ICG's capabilities to face pollution hazards in the ocean.

"Today, the Indian Coast Guard is capable of handling the highest level of oil spills in this region, which is 700 tonnes and above. Only a few countries in the world have this capability," Kumar said.

Currently, the ICG has two dedicated vessels for pollution response, while three more will be added to its fleet to enhance its capability, he said.

The Indian Ocean is one of the busiest routes in the world and half of the trade takes place in the region, the senior official said, adding that oil exploration has also increased and accidents can happen anywhere.

Countries are also battling the issue of plastic waste being dumped in the ocean, he said.

"We need to fight this (plastic pollution) collectively. It cannot be done by one country. All the coastal countries in the region need to make efforts," Kumar said.

The defense secretary lauded the Punit Sagar Mission launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clear plastic from the coastline.

"We should ensure that plastic waste is not washed into the ocean. Every year, 15,000 million tonnes of plastic washes into the Indian Ocean from different countries. If this continues, our marine life, environment, ecology, and health will be affected," he said.

Asked about cooperation from Pakistan and China over the pollution response, Kumar said, "This is an environmental issue and all countries should contribute towards it." Several treaties have been signed to reduce pollution in the Indian Ocean, and friendly nations will have to collectively ensure that these are observed, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)