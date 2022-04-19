CM sets developmental targets for UP, envisages grander 2025 Mahakumbh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asked officials to ensure that the next 2025 Mahakumbh fair in Prayagraj turns out to be a grander affair than the 2019 event, an official statement said Tuesday.

Adityanath also asked officials to get built 10,000 new "pink toilets" and doubled the fleet of electronic buses in 14 cities in the next 100 days, besides getting built 2.51 lakh houses for the poor in the six months.

He also asked officials to work expeditiously for opening up ropeway services in Varanasi, Mirzapur and Chitrakoot.

The chief minister issued the instructions while chairing a meeting of different departments of the state's Urban Development Ministry, engaged in the preparation for the 2025 Mahakumbh.

''The entire world saw the 2019 Kumbh in Prayagraj. The Kumbh which showed shades of spiritualism also presented a unique example of cleanliness, security and good arrangement. Everybody praised it," the chief minister said.

"Now when the 2025 Mahakumbh is approaching, people have more expectations from us. Keeping this in mind, preparations should be made for making the 2025 Mahakumbh more divine and majestic," the statement quoted Adityanath as saying.

The chief minister also asked officials to double the fleet of electronic buses running in 14 cities of the state in the next 100 days.

He also said that important cities like Varanasi Meerut, Gorakhpur, Bareilly, Jhansi and Prayagraj should be linked to metro rail service.

Adityanath asked officials to get built 10,000 new toilets for women in the next 100 days under the Mission Pink Toilet.

Underlining the need to improve the door-to-door garbage collection in various towns and cities of the state, he said this service should cover every household in the next 100 days.

The chief minister also envisaged making Ayodhya a 'climate-smart city'.

''Seeing the dangers of climate change, we should make necessary efforts. In this direction, Ayodhya should be developed as a 'climate-smart city'. This effort will be worth emulating for other cities,'' he said.

He added that tree plantation should be encouraged in all cities.

The chief minister also mooted the idea of setting up an Eco-Tourism Board and planting and conserving heritage trees to promote eco-tourism in the state.

Observing that the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has fulfilled the dreams of the poor people to have their own houses, the chief minister also set a target of building 2.51 lakh new houses for the poor in the next six months in the state.

