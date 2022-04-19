Dhami asks officials to strengthen early warning system ahead of monsoon

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Dhami on Tuesday asked officials to strengthen the early warning system before the onset of monsoon to minimise the losses caused by disasters during the season in the state.

Dhami who held a meeting with officials of the disaster management department to review its preparations in view of monsoon said vulnerable stretches should be identified in advance so that corrective steps can be taken in case of an emergency at the earliest.

As roads and communication systems are usually the worst-hit during monsoon, the administration must pay all its attention to these focus areas, Dhami said. Installation of the Doplar radars in Surkanda and Lansdown should be sped up so that people get weather updates well on time and have enough time to move to safety in case of an imminent disaster, he said. Dhami said the gravity of the effects of a natural disaster in Uttarakhand last year could be reduced because an early alert for heavy rains had already been issued by the MeT department.

