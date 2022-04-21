Left Menu

Guar gum futures gain on spot demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2022 13:29 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 13:27 IST
Guar gum Image Credit: Wikipedia
Guar gum prices on Thursday gained Rs 55 to Rs 12,377 per five quintals in futures trade as speculators increased their holdings on spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for May delivery traded higher by Rs 55 or 0.44 percent at Rs 12,377 per five quintals with an open interest of 47,605 lots.

Analysts said after tracking the firm physical market trends, traders raised their bets which led to the rise in guar gum prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

