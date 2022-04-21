Transition to EVs, green hydrogen critical to achieve carbon neutrality by 2070: Official

Transportation is one of the areas where transition to electric vehicles and green hydrogen will be of critical importance for India to achieve carbon neutrality by 2070, a senior official said.

During a brainstorming session organised by the Department of Science and Technology here on Thursday, leading experts discussed the need for research and development to promote electric vehicles (EV) and deliberated on a road map for EV technologies.

"For India to achieve carbon neutrality by 2070, it would need de-carbonisation of the economy in a big way in several sectors. Transportation is one of them where transition to EVs and green hydrogen will be of critical importance," Dr Akhilesh Gupta, senior advisor, Department of Science and Technology said.

Appreciating the large participation from diverse stakeholder groups at the session, he said the department has already undertaken considerable work in promoting research and development in the EV segment in the last few years.

Gupta, who chaired the event, also stressed on the need to continue such efforts.

