Left Menu

Transition to EVs, green hydrogen critical to achieve carbon neutrality by 2070: Official

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 20:00 IST
Transition to EVs, green hydrogen critical to achieve carbon neutrality by 2070: Official
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Transportation is one of the areas where transition to electric vehicles and green hydrogen will be of critical importance for India to achieve carbon neutrality by 2070, a senior official said.

During a brainstorming session organised by the Department of Science and Technology here on Thursday, leading experts discussed the need for research and development to promote electric vehicles (EV) and deliberated on a road map for EV technologies.

"For India to achieve carbon neutrality by 2070, it would need de-carbonisation of the economy in a big way in several sectors. Transportation is one of them where transition to EVs and green hydrogen will be of critical importance," Dr Akhilesh Gupta, senior advisor, Department of Science and Technology said.

Appreciating the large participation from diverse stakeholder groups at the session, he said the department has already undertaken considerable work in promoting research and development in the EV segment in the last few years.

Gupta, who chaired the event, also stressed on the need to continue such efforts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
3
MoD signs MoU with AYUSH Ministry to start Ayurveda Centres at Cantonment & AFMS hospitals

MoD signs MoU with AYUSH Ministry to start Ayurveda Centres at Cantonment & ...

 India
4
Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese resea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022