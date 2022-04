GT beat KKR by 8 runs in thriller

Gujarat Titans made up for a poor batting show with a brilliant bowling effort to eke out an eight-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL match here on Saturday.

Batting first, Gujarat Titans scored 156 for 9, riding on skipper Hardik Pandya's 67 off 49 balls while Andre Russell took 4 for 5 in one over.

In reply, KKR scored 148 for 8 in 20 overs.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans: 156 for 9 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 67, Andre Russell 4/5). Kolkata Knight Riders: 148 for 8 in 20 overs (Andre Russell 48, Mohammed Shami 2/20, Rashid Khan 2/22).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)