Left Menu

Marathi Literary meet: Participants call for research institute on 'vachana' literature

PTI | Latur | Updated: 24-04-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 17:14 IST
Marathi Literary meet: Participants call for research institute on 'vachana' literature
  • Country:
  • India

Speakers at the three-day 95th All India Marathi Literary Conference, which concluded in Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar Sahitya Nagari in Udgir in Maharashtra's Latur district on Sunday, demanded a research centre to conserve and spread 'vachana' literature.

'Vachana' or literally ''that which is said'' is literature characterized by rhythmic writing.

''The Maharashtra government must set up a research centre in Latur to conserve and spread vachana literature. It will help people understand the teachings of Mahatma Basaveshwar who, through this literature, brought about social revolution in the 12 century AD,'' said orator Dr Ganesh Belambe.

Indumati Sutar said the literature of Basaveshwar teaches people how to live life, while Dr Basavaling Pattaddevaru said the state government must make efforts to spread it and also translate it into other languages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

 China
2
Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRISE

Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRIS...

 Global
3
NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than previous

NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than ...

 Global
4
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022