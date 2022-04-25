Left Menu

Check out this majestic image of Milky Way galaxy peeking above horizon

Devdiscourse News Desk | Garching | Updated: 25-04-2022 13:40 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 13:39 IST
Image Credit: ESO/P. Horálek

The European Southern Observatory (ESO) on Monday shared a majestic picture of our home galaxy - the Milky Way - peeking above the horizon. Taken at ESO's La Silla Observatory in Chile's Atacama Desert, the picture shows the observatory's telescopes bracketing the starry, dusty band as our home galaxy stretches across the sky.

To the right of the image, lies the domed enclosure of the ESO 3.6-metre telescope and its adjacent smaller sibling, the now-decommissioned Coudé Auxiliary Telescope. To the left is the receiver dish for the now-decommissioned Swedish ESO Submillimetre Telescope. And, nearly at the centre of the image, lie the other buildings and telescope enclosures hosted at La Silla.

That luminous glow, just to the left of centre which gently curves through the sky, is called the zodiacal light, and it's sunlight scattered by dust particles in the plane of the Solar System.

The La Silla Observatory has been an ESO stronghold since the 1960s. It has led to an enormous number of scientific discoveries, including several "firsts".

More information about the ESO image can be found here.

