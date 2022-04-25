Single-engine plane crashes into Turkish neighbourhood

A single-engine airplane crashed into a neighbourhood in northwestern Bursa province and burst into flames on Monday, Turkish media reports said. The plane slammed into a street in a neighbourhood near the province's Yunuseli Airport, Haberturk Television reported. It wasn't known if anyone survived the crash. There were no immediate reports of any injuries on the ground. Residents rushed out of their homes into the street following the crash and smoke billowed from the site, according to video footage from the neighbourhood.

There was no immediate information on what caused the crash.

