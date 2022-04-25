Left Menu

94 pc of complaints related to air pollution received on Green Delhi app resolved: Gopal Rai

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 21:27 IST
94 pc of complaints related to air pollution received on Green Delhi app resolved: Gopal Rai
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@AapKaGopalRai)
  • Country:
  • India

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday said that 94 per cent of the air pollution-related complaints received on the Green Delhi application have been resolved.

''A total of 42,147 complaints have been received on the app, and 39,438 of them have been resolved so far,'' a statement quoted Rai as saying.

Most of the complaints are related to potholes, illegal garbage dumping, road dust, and dust pollution due to construction and demolition.

Maximum complaints pertain to municipal corporations, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and Public Works Department (PWD), he said.

The Delhi government launched the ''Green Delhi'' mobile application in 2020 through which people can bring pollution-causing activities to the government's notice.

The complaints are being resolved through nodal officers of 29 departments who have been working in coordination with the ''Green War Room'' set up at the Delhi Secretariat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
2
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
3
11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe; Taiwan won't go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID cases, premier says and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022