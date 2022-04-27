Left Menu

15 hours on, firefighting operation underway at Bhalswa landfill site in north Delhi

The fire department received information about the blaze around 5.47 pm following which 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.Later, three more fire tenders were pressed into service.Three incidents of fire were reported this year at east Delhis Ghazipur landfill site, including the one on March 28 which was doused after over 50 hours.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2022 10:01 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 10:00 IST
15 hours on, firefighting operation underway at Bhalswa landfill site in north Delhi
Visual from spot (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Efforts are on to douse a fire at the Bhalswa landfill site in north Delhi which has been raging for over 15 hours, officials said on Wednesday.

According to them, five fire tenders are working at the site. The fire broke out at the landfill site on Tuesday. The fire department received information about the blaze around 5.47 pm following which 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Later, three more fire tenders were pressed into service.

Three incidents of fire were reported this year at east Delhi's Ghazipur landfill site, including the one on March 28 which was doused after over 50 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States
4
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022