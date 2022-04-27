Left Menu

Pilot project launched to ecologically restore Delhi's central ridge, get rid of 'vilayati kikar'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2022 13:45 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 13:39 IST
Pilot project launched to ecologically restore Delhi's central ridge, get rid of 'vilayati kikar'
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai [File Photo/ANI] Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday launched a pilot project to ecologically restore the central ridge and it involves replacing invasive Mexican trees 'vilayati kikar' with indigenous species.

The central ridge is spread over 864 hectares and according to a plan announced last year, 423 hectares of it will be restored in five years.

''The invasive 'vilayati kikar' is spread over 7,500 hectares in Delhi which is not conducive to the capital's environment. We have today launched a pilot project to remove this tree species from 10 hectares in the central ridge,'' Rai told reporters.

The government had in March last year set up a six-member advisory committee to monitor the progress of the project and ensure timely and effective on-ground compliance.

The forest department plans to remove 'vilayati kikar', which doesn't allow other species to thrive and leads to water table depletion, through canopy lifting and planting native trees, shrubs and grasses suitable for the ridge's soil.

Considered the lungs of the national capital, the ridge is an extension of the Aravalli hill range in Delhi and is a rocky, hilly and forested area.

It has been divided into four zones -- south, south-central, central and north -- due to administrative reasons. These four zones make up a total area of around 7,784 hectares.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States
4
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022