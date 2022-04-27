Left Menu

Major ports asked to build infra for ensuring zero waiting time for cargoes by 2025

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2022 16:50 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 16:50 IST
Major ports asked to build infra for ensuring zero waiting time for cargoes by 2025
  • Country:
  • India

The Shipping Ministry has asked all major ports to ensure adequate infrastructure by 2025 for achieving zero waiting time for inward as well as outbound cargoes.

In an office memorandum, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) noted that port capacity required in 2047 will be around six-times of the present port capacity.

''Major Ports should carry out detailed planning. If these are constraints on waterfronts and /or land availability, the major ports shall explore possibility of setting up satellite ports,'' it said.

The memorandum also said the major port authorities shall prepare a comprehensive master plan 2047 for the entire port area including cargo projections, warehousing etc with ultimate aim to achieve efficient logistics for enhancing economic development.

''Also, all major ports must ensure that there is adequate infrastructure in place by 2025 to achieve zero waiting time for inward as well as outbound cargo ie ship, rail, truck carrying cargo to and from port should not be required to wait,'' it said.

According to the memorandum, further in order to ensure the broad structure is in line with Maritime Vision 2030 and 2047 along with other initiatives of MoPSW, Indian Ports Association (IPA) is directed to coordinate with all the port authorities putting in place a suitable mechanism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States
4
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022