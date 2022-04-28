Maximum temperature in city likely to climb to 43 degrees C

The national capital on Thursday witnessed a warm morning as the weather office predicted a heatwave in the region during the day with the maximum temperature likely to touch 43 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city's minimum temperature was recorded at 23 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average. "Heatwave is likely to sweep across the region with the maximum temperature hovering around 43 degrees Celsius on Thursday," an IMD official said. For the plains, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius, and at least 4.5 notches above normal. The temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory — Delhi's base station — is also expected to touch 44 degrees Celsius by Friday, the weather office predicted. The maximum temperature on Wednesday had settled at 41.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal. IMD officials said the relative humidity of the city at 8.30 am was 34 per cent.

Delhi's Air Quality remained in the poor category as the air quality index stood at 293 at 9.05 am on Thursday, the Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)