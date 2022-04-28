Avas Wellness, Leading Alibaugh's Luxury Home Segment

Alibaugh, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) The tranquillity of Alibaugh and the quick commute from the city made the coastal hamlet the ideal choice for Avas Wellness to set up its boutique operations. Forecasted to be the destination of choice in India, one can expect new state-of-the-art hospitals, International Schools, the Trans Harbour Link, a slew of restaurants and entertainment areas set to launch, additional Ro-Pax vessels and water taxi services in the next 2-3 years which will further drive up the prices in the area with an estimated capital appreciation for an Avas plot going up to 50% more of what it stands at today.

It’s only a matter of time for Alibaugh, and especially Awas and its surrounding neighborhood – a stomping ground for some of the country’s greatest industrialists - to catch up and possibly soar beyond some of the more usual second home choices such as Goa and Khandala where property prices are double and more than that of Alibaugh. “I’ve watched Alibaugh transform over the years and I’m a firm believer that this is the next big market. Alibaugh has it all - the peace and quiet you want, the connectivity to offices in Mumbai you need and a vibrant resident community. With all the infrastructure upgrades in the pipeline it’s only going to get better and bigger,” says Aditya Kilachand, CEO & Founder, Avas Wellness. Backed by noteworthy investors, including the driving force behind the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer and wellness enthusiast - Adar Poonawalla, Avas Wellness has a first mover’s advantage in providing a turn key solution for top-of-the-line luxury homes which include a fully furnished, landscaped and wellness tech embedded home for generations to enjoy. Setting the bar for luxury projects high, Avas Wellness aspires to go beyond what any other development is currently doing in the country. With a strong focus on unique materiality, perfect finishing, top end furnishings and accessories, and sustainable landscaping, Avas Wellness is defining a new segment by changing the status quo of what currently exists in the region. Gaurav Kapur, a key investor in the project who hails from the prominent Yes Bank family says, “The need for a second home, away from the city is increasing exponentially. Avas Wellness bridges the need gap by providing an ideal luxury living space bringing together the best of two worlds - technology and infrastructure.'' Avas is designed to enhance one’s well-being and connection with nature. The company has two divisions – Avas Living and Avas Bespoke. Avas Living is a boutique gated community with a limited number of villas anchored by a Wellness Center and Spa. The project is nearly 40% sold already with eager clients waiting for the Wellness Center and Spa, operated by Leela group scion, Amruda Nair and her growing new venture, Araiya, to come up next year. One of the first clients of Avas Living, Rita Kapoor, remarks “Avas Living is a fabulous concept. What drew me to it was the like-minded community and the focus on holistic wellbeing. The true jewel de resistance is the Wellness Center and Spa.” Avas Bespoke is for clients who desire one acre or more of land with a larger living space and offers personalized services right from choosing the plot size as per the requirements of the villa, rooms, landscaping style, pool shape and more - the villa is designed with the owner every step of the way reflecting the underlying Avas design language. An NRI tech investor who prefers to remain anonymous comments on his recent investment, “I can’t wait to live in my new home. It’s been a seamless experience to customize exactly what I want – a game room that I’ve always dreamt about and a Zen themed garden.” The Bespoke Villas are close to the Avas community to avail of the facilities and Spa, yet private enough for the owners to retreat into the tranquility of their own space. The Bespoke service has met with resounding success with actor Ram Kapoor acquiring their flagship villa, the expansive 4-bedroom Mokshaa at Avas earlier this year and the recent news of Axis Bank CEO and MD Amitabh Chaudhry building his home with Avas Bespoke setting record benchmarks in pricing as well as design aesthetics and specifications. The villas have a turnaround time of 18 months which translates to a complete home being ready to move in just in time for the holiday season in 2023 if one completes their purchase today. Each expansive villa, designed by world renowned architectural firm SAOTA, follows a biophilic design philosophy to align one with the natural circadian rhythm and live a better life. The Creative Head Sussanne Khan follows the Avas language using buzz words like California Konkan or Califrashtra amalgamating the charm of the coast with the bohemian chicness of California to imbibe the villas with a laidback luxury. While land and property in Alibaugh might seems like a bubble fuelled by the pandemic WFH situation, the records show a 100% increase in rates in the last five years and there is scope for the prices to increase significantly in the next 5 years as there is still unmet demand from people who want a second home set in nature to escape the city stressors and yet close to the city to be able to commute. With improvements in infrastructure, a growing vibrant resident community and an exploding food and restaurant scene, Alibaugh is only growing more attractive to buyers. PWR PWR

