Elderly man dies of heatstroke in Nashik; mercury soars to 46.4 degrees Celsius in Chandrapur

A 68-year-old man has died of heatstroke in Nashik city of Maharashtra, police officials said on Friday as parts of the state continued to reel under extremely hot weather conditions with mercury soaring to 46.4 degrees Celsius in Chandrapur district, the highest in the state.

The deceased, Mohan Chandmal Varma, a resident of Nashik Road, had gone out to meet an acquaintance on Thursday afternoon in the Makhamalabad area of the city when he suddenly fell unconscious, they said.

The senior citizen was taken to a nearby private hospital, where he died during treatment, the officials said.

The cause of death was heatstroke, they said.

Nashik city recorded a maximum temperature of 41.1 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Chandrapur district in the Vidarbha region on Friday registered a maximum temperature of 46.4 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state, an IMD official said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Nagpur centre, after Chandrapur the second hottest district was Akola at 45.8 degrees Celsius followed by Wardha (45.5), Nagpur (45.2), Yavatmal (45.2), Amravati (45), Gondia (43.8), Washim (43.5), Buldhana (42.8) and Gadchiroli (42.4 degrees Celsius).

The IMD has issued an 'orange alert' (warning people of severe heatwave) for Nagpur, Wardha, Chandrapur, Yavatmal and Akola districts for Saturday.

