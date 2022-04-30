TTD to build sprawling temple of Lord Balaji in Navi Mumbai soon

A sprawling replica temple of Lord Venkateswara would soon be built in Navi Mumbai by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), a top functionary of TTD said on Saturday.

Y V Subba Reddy, Chairman of the TTD Board that governs the ancient hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala here, told mediapersons that the shrine would come up in an area of about 10 acres of land allotted to TTD by the Maharashtra government.

Meanwhile, a temple official told PTI here that Maharashtra's Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray has arrived here on Saturday and after offering worship at the hill shrine handed over the official letter containing the site allotment in Navi Mumbai for the construction of Lord Venkateswara temple to the TTD management.

The 10 acres of site valued at around Rs 500 crore would have a huge shrine of Lord Balaji and other related structures attached to the shrine, the official said.

Meanwhile, noted industrialist Gautam Singhania of Raymond Group has come forward to volunteer the total expenditure for the construction of the Lord Venkateswara temple in Navi Mumbai, the official said.

TTD plans to build the shrine at an estimated cost of at least Rs 60 crore, the TTD official said.

Some representatives of Raymond Group have handed over a letter expressing the fashion retailer's willingness to TTD at the hill temple today to meet the total cost for building the shrine in Navi Mumbai, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)