Over 200 houses damaged in hailstorm in Mizoram

Heavy rain and a massive hailstorm in northeastern Mizoram caused damages to around 200 houses on Saturday, an official said.

No casualties, however, have been reported so far, he said.

The hailstorm hit Phuaibuang and other neighbouring villages in Saitual district bordering Manipur in the evening.

At least 235 houses have been damaged in Phuaibuang, while detailed reports from surrounding villages are awaited, he said.

The district administration is extending relief to those affected, and providing tarpaulins to families whose houses have been damaged, the official said.

Phuaibuang village council president Lalthaliana said that heavy rain accompanied by gusty wind and hail hit the village, with hailstones up to the size of eggs damaging tin roofs of 235 houses of the 500 residences in the settlement. Around 70 families have been provided shelter in safer places as their houses were not in a condition fit for spending the night if it rains at night, he said, adding that churches and NGOs have called for a community service on Sunday to repair the damaged houses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)