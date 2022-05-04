PM Modi holds meeting with Iceland counterpart in Denmark; discusses ways to boost ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met his Iceland counterpart Katrin Jakobsdottir and discussed ways to boost ties in areas like trade, energy, and fisheries.

Modi, who arrived here on Tuesday from Berlin on the second leg of his visit to three European nations, met Jakobsdottir on the sidelines of the second India-Nordic Summit in the Danish capital.

"Prime Minister @narendramodi held talks with PM @katrinjak of Iceland. They discussed boosting ties in areas like trade, energy, fisheries, and more," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

Later, Modi would attend the 2nd India-Nordic Summit along with Prime Ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden, and Norway where they will take stock of the cooperation since the First India-Nordic Summit in 2018.

''Today's agenda includes the India-Nordic Summit and bilateral talks with Nordic leaders after which I will leave for Paris to hold talks with President @EmmanuelMacron,'' Modi tweeted before starting his engagements for the day.

Briefing the media on Tuesday, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said that the India-Nordic summit focuses on the elements of bilateral cooperation which essentially fall into three to four major clusters - trade and investment ties; the digital and innovation partnership; the green partnership; and other areas of economic cooperation.

''Nordic countries are important partners for India in sustainability, renewable energy, digitization, and innovation. The visit will help in expanding our multifaceted cooperation with the Nordic region,'' Modi had said earlier.

India's trade with Nordic countries stands at over USD 5 billion (2020-21) and a cumulative FDI of over USD 3 billion (April 2000- March 2021).

