Intense heat broils Rajasthan, Jalore hottest at 47 degrees Celsius

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-05-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 20:17 IST
Intense heat broils Rajasthan, Jalore hottest at 47 degrees Celsius
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan reeled under intense heat on Wednesday with the mercury hovering around 45-46 degrees Celsius in most parts of the state, throwing normal life out of gear. Jalore recorded the highest maximum temperature of 47 degrees Celsius.

Barmer and Dungarpur both recorded a maximum of 46.5 degrees Celsius, while the maximum day temperature in Kota, Vanasthali (Tonk) and Churu was 46.2 degrees Celsius, Phalodi, Bikaner and Pilani 46 degrees Celsius, Nagaur and Jaisalmer 45.9 degrees Celsius, Jodhpur 45.6 degrees Celsius and Sriganganagar 45.2 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has predicted the heatwave will continue and the day temperatures will increase by one to two notches in the western parts of Rajasthan in the next two days.

