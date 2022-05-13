Left Menu

TPDDL, CBIP sign pact to conduct capacity building training, skill development of professionals

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 20:21 IST
TPDDL, CBIP sign pact to conduct capacity building training, skill development of professionals
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@tatapower_ddl)
  • Country:
  • India

TPDDL has signed a pact with the Central Board of Irrigation and Power (CBIP) to conduct capacity building training and skill development of personnel, a statement by the power discom said on Friday.

The main objective of the agreement is to nurture and groom power sector professionals with the requisite skills through advanced training programs in areas like Smart Grid, Grid Automation, Electric Vehicle and Charging Infrastructure, Drone Technology Integration among others, it said.

''We, at Tata Power-DDL, are committed to strengthen the power sector ecosystem by creating a knowledge pool of talent to cater to the changing demands of the sector,'' said Subir Verma, chief-human resources at TPDDL.

The power sector is undergoing a radical transformation and the alliance between TPDDL and CBIP will prove immensely beneficial for the sector professionals, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
2
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
3
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
4
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022