Rains wreak havoc in Karnataka for third day

Heavy downpour continued to wreak havoc in various parts of Karnataka including Bengaluru for the third day leading to declaration of holiday for schools in some regions.Normal life was thrown out of gear in several parts of the State since Tuesday with the pounding rains.In view of heavy rains in Dakshina Kannada district for the second day, deputy commissioner K V Rajendra declared a holiday to all government, aided, unaided primary and high schools.Udupi Deputy Commissioner M Kurma Rao also instructed schools to take decisions on holiday as heavy rains are continuing in the twin coastal districts.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-05-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 17:08 IST
Rains wreak havoc in Karnataka for third day
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The heavy downpour continued to wreak havoc in various parts of Karnataka including Bengaluru for the third day leading to the declaration of holidays for schools in some regions.

Normal life was thrown out of gear in several parts of the State since Tuesday with the pounding rains.

Given heavy rains in Dakshina Kannada district for the second day, deputy commissioner K V Rajendra declared a holiday to all government, aided, unaided primary and high schools.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner M Kurma Rao also instructed schools to make decisions on holiday as heavy rains are continuing in the twin coastal districts. In the state capital, there was no respite from rains today as the downpour continued for the third consecutive day.

Families living in low-lying areas struggled to remove rainwater that gushed into their houses.

There was waterlogging in many parts of Bengaluru. Several roads in the city were damaged. The city witnessed traffic snarls in many places.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai undertook a city tour for the second day in a row to inspect the rain-related damages.

Many dams including the Krishnaraja Sagar, Kabini, Harangi, Hemavathi, Almatti, Narayanapura, Bhadra, Tungabhadra, Ghataprabha, and Malaprabha were inching towards filling to the brim due to the heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the Weather Department has forecast thunderstorms and lightning with light to moderate spells of rain and gusty winds in Bengaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Bagalkote, Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, Haveri, Gadag, Raichur, Mandya, Chitradurga, Davangere, Koppal, Ballari and Shivamogga.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

