Fields of narcissus, or 'May snow', cover Swiss meadows

The meadows in the foothills of the Alps above the Swiss town of Montreux are covered in narcissus blooms. Locals refer to the flowers as 'May snow' since they create an illusion of snow from a distance. The flowers have been a tourist attraction since the 19th century when floral parades were once organized with music and dancing.

Unfortunately, factors such as overgrazing and urbanization mean they have declined significantly. A website https://www.narcisses.com guides tourists to trails overlooking Lake Geneva where narcissi fields can still be found.

Panels along the paths urge people to take just one handful per person from public fields.

