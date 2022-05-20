Fields of narcissus, or 'May snow', cover Swiss meadows

Left Menu

The meadows in the foothills of the Alps above the Swiss town of Montreux are covered in narcissus blooms. Locals refer to the flowers as 'May snow' since they create an illusion of snow from a distance.

Reuters | Glion | Updated: 20-05-2022 17:33 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 17:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
The flowers have been a tourist attraction since the 19th century when floral parades were once organized with music and dancing.

Unfortunately, factors such as overgrazing and urbanization mean they have declined significantly. A website https://www.narcisses.com guides tourists to trails overlooking Lake Geneva where narcissi fields can still be found.

Panels along the paths urge people to take just one handful per person from public fields.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

