BRICS led initiatives should be country-driven and voluntary in approach: Bhupender Yadav

Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri Bhupender Yadav participated in the 8th BRICS Environment Ministers Meeting, today. The meeting was held virtually under Presidency of People's Republic of China. The theme of the Meeting was "Foster High-Quality BRICS Partnership, Usher in a New Era for Global Development". Ministers and delegates from Brazil, Russia and South Africa also participated in the Meeting.

Addressing the Meeting, the Minister mentioned the significance and important role of the BRICS Nations while combatting the global environmental and climate change challenges. Shri Yadav highlighted historical responsibility of developed countries for consuming the carbon budget; equity at all scales in climate action and sustainable development; lifestyle and curbing unsustainable consumption, in mitigating climate change; Common but Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC); national circumstances and priorities; Climate Justice; and fulfilment of commitments made by the Developed Countries on climate finance and transfer of technology.

Highlighting India's Climate Actions, the Union Environment Minister stated that BRICS-led initiatives should be country-driven and voluntary in approach, and underlined the need for international cooperation and multilateralism.

During the discussion on Join Hands to Facilitate Green and Low-carbon Development, the Minister stated that existing BRICS initiatives can also contribute towards promoting sustainable and low-carbon development. Solar energy, industry transition, infrastructure and climate resilience are areas, where BRICS Countries may explore cooperation.

The Joint Statement for the 8th BRICS Environment Ministers Meeting was adopted in the Meeting after hectic deliberation among the BRICS Nations.

(With Inputs from PIB)