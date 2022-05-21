Left Menu

1 killed, 2 hurt after wall collapses in Delhi's Dwarka: Officials

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 19:02 IST
A 35-year-old man was killed and two people, including a 10-year-old boy, were injured after a wall collapsed in the Dwarka Sector-23 area on Saturday, officials said.

Fire officials received information at 2.18 pm about the wall collapse at the DDA flats, Pochanpur, Dwarka Sector-23 B-block, they said, adding that three fire-tenders were rushed to the site.

While digging the foundation for a house, the wall of an adjacent house collapsed, injuring three people, the fire officials said. The injured were rushed to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) hospital in a PCR van.

The deceased was identified as Jagdish (35) and the two injured people were Harbai (30) and Pramod (10), the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

